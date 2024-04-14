Fallout has "more than doubled" its player counts on Steam

Fallout has "more than doubled its concurrent players" on Steam following the release of Amazon Prime's blockbuster TV series.

Despite approaching almost a decade old, Fallout 4 is currently sitting in SteamDB's top 20 games by concurrent numbers, making it one of the most popular games on Steam this weekend.

But it's not just Fallout 4 that's seen a resurgence in players; Fallout 76 and Fallout New Vegas have similarly seen their concurrent player base increase since the TV series debuted on the streaming channel last week.

Fallout has more than doubled its concurrent players on Steam with the release of the Fallout TV series. pic.twitter.com/eE0dQiYXQW — SteamDB (@SteamDB) April 14, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Just a week ago, Fallout 4 hit a concurrent peak of less than 25K players, Fallout 76 around 13K, and New Vegas barely 7K. Now, the concurrent peaks for all three games have doubled, tripled, and even quadrupled as the show shines a light on Bethesda's tentpole series.

ICYMI, Fallout fans are scratching their heads over a plot point mentioned in the new hit TV show's sixth episode, which some say contradicts the game series' established lore.

As Tom recently explained for us, Bethesda director Todd Howard previously said the Fallout TV show is canon, and set after the events of the games released so far so as not to interfere. But the TV show's sixth episode includes a contradictory date....