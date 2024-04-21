Fallout 76 has just beaten its own concurrent player record years after its Steam debut

Fallout fever continues to grip the world, with Fallout 4, New Vegas, and Fallout 76 all seeing a resurgence in popularity, and the latter breaking its own concurrent user record on Steam years after it first released.

As noted in SteamDB, the 2018 action RPG – which debuted on Steam in 2020 – has hit 66,045 simultaneous players on Steam, the most concurrent users the game has ever had.

Before this weekend – and, arguably, before the arrival of Amazon's hit Fallout TV show – the RPG had boasted a concurrent record of around 40,000 players, and that doesn't even account for the thousands of players who have likely jumped on on Xbox, as the Fallout series is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for no extra cost.

For those of you that had been waiting patiently for Fallout: London, the DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4? Unfortunately, it's once again been delayed. The mod – which will allow us to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London – was slated to drop on 23rd April 2024, but Dean Carter – team lead of the voluntary dev team – confirmed last weekend that the arrival of the long-awaited next-gen update for Fallout 4, which drops just two days after London's scheduled release, means "the past four years of [Team Folon's] work stands to simply break".

ICYMI, Amazon's Fallout TV series has been officially renewed for a second season, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - saying they "can't wait to blow up the world all over again".