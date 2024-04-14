Fallout 4's next-gen update delays the release of "DLC-sized" fan mod Fallout: London

Fallout: London, the DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, has been delayed.

The mod – which allows us to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London – was slated to drop on 23rd April 2024, but Dean Carter – team lead of the voluntary dev team – confirmed over the weekend that the arrival of the long-awaited next-gen update for Fallout 4, which drops just two days after London's scheduled release, means "the past four years of [Team Folon's] work stands to simply break".

"As you can imagine, this will impact us and will cause complications for our release," Carter explained in an update video (see above).

"On the technical front, being able to play Fallout London with the new potential engine improvements and the performance upgrades is fantastic," Carter added. "It's going to mean that we can push the engine even harder than we've already pushed it, so we're gonna get these great quality-of-life improvements in the mod.

"It's simply not just the case of blocking the updates and hoping for the best because if you don't do it properly, it'll also break, and we can't just ask you to drag things back in time – that's just not on the cards.

"We want this as close as a real game release as we can and offer all of you the best experience that you can get for everyone, but it's just looking like this update will mean that that will take some time."

Furthermore – owing to its chunky 30-40GB size – Nexus Mods doesn't have the capacity to host the mod, although "the technical boffins" at GOG have offered a "viable way" to make the mod available to "anyone who owns the mod on GOG, and Steam, and perhaps even Epic Games".

Carter is unable to provide a replacement date due to the uncertainty about how the next-gen update affects the mod's core systems, but says that while Team Folon "may get lucky with a day one fix, it's unlikely" or "it might be a month from there".

"As soon as we've fixed it, it'll drop. But… yeah. Bethesda. Bethesda never changes."

ICYMI, Fallout has "more than doubled its concurrent players" on Steam following the release of Amazon Prime's blockbuster TV series.

Despite approaching almost a decade old, Fallout 4 is currently sitting in SteamDB's top 20 games by concurrent numbers, making it one of the most popular games on Steam this weekend.

