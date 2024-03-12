Promising sniper puzzler Children of the Sun shoots for release next month

Children of the Sun, the indie puzzle shooter where you have to take out encampments of cultists using only one bullet, will launch for PC on 9th April.

You can give the game a go right now via its Steam demo, which was one of the highlights of the most recent Steam Next Fest. The game has grungey neon visuals and boasts some brainteasing levels - but its the just-one-more-go gameplay that really makes the experience stand out.

A look at Children of the Sun in action.

With just one bullet in your rifle's chamber, you need to re-aim and curve shots in mid-flight to zig-zag around levels, through cultists and wildlife, without losing focus. Discovering the best ways to do that takes a bit of time - but can then be speedrun for the best times.

"Children of the Sun is an engrossing indie sniper puzzler that hits the spot," I wrote last month after going hands-on. "It's part Killer7, part Hitman's Elusive Contracts, via a dark yet enticing lens."