If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Myth: WuKong launches summer 2024

After year of the rabbit.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Monkey in Black Myth WuKong

Black Myth: WuKong is set to launch in summer 2024.

The game, from Chinese developer Game Science, is a Soulslike adaptation of Chinese novel Journey To The West and has received plenty of interest internationally.

The launch date has been revealed in a bizarre new short film featuring a stop-motion bunny.

Watch on YouTube
Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit! | Chinese New Year Short Film by Game Science

In the short film, a young rabbit fails to install the game as their PC is out of date and they're forced to purchase another. However, the rabbit is then met with a countdown before play can begin.

Cut to years later and the ageing rabbit finally gets a chance to play the game.

It's a fun nod at fans having to wait so long to play the final game - it was first revealed back in 2020. At least 2024 is a firm release year.

What's more, 2023 marks the year of the rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac - hence the video.

Game Science is no stranger to odd trailers. Last year the developer released a parody video for the game that featured motion capture for cats.

The developer has previously been criticised for misogynistic comments and reports of a toxic, male-dominated workplace.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch