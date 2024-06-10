Rewatch the highlights from this weekend's showcases

Considering E3 is dead, an awful lot of it happened over the weekend and quite honestly, it feels like this weekend contained some of the best video game 'showcases' in quite a long time.

Summer Game(s) Fest kicked everything off with a bang, but that was followed up by a surprisingly brilliant Xbox Showcase, a heartwarming Wholesome Direct and a bloodsoaked Blumhouse Games Showcase. But who's got time to comb through all of those on a Monday morning when they should be working? Not I, that's for sure. Which is why I very much enjoyed checking out Jim Trinca's, definitive list video of all the best reveals and featured games from this year's 'I Can't Believe It's Not E3' (other opinions are available).

You can watch Jim's video on the player at the top of the page but if you can't see that or would rather watch it on YouTube, you can find it just below these words!