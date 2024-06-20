Would Still Wakes The Deep be better without the monsters?

Still Wakes the Deep is the Dark Souls of Walking Simulators. Or is it?

Jim Trinca, who recently reviewed Still Wakes the Deep for VG247, has opinions about the new game from The Chinese Room (Matt also has opinions about it in Eurogamer's review too). Specifically about how he thinks it could be a much better game without the monsters. He doesn't want to get rid of the naked bum that appears in it though. Just in case you were wondering...

In today's video, Jim explores the wonders of Still Wakes the Deep's dangerous North Sea oil rig, the conversations between the characters who work within its walls and the game's uncomfortable parallels with the real world that are honestly scarier than any imaginary monster ever could be.

You can give Jim's video a watch on the player above or, if you'd prefer to watch on YouTube, you'll find that just below these words. Enjoy!