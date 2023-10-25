If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture studio's oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep debuts gameplay

Coming to PC and consoles "early" next year.

Still Wakes the Deep artwork showing a bright, malevolent light streaming in from behind a door, as seen from inside an ordinary looking room festooned with party trimmings.
Image credit: The Chinese Room
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Ever wondered what it'd be like to be stranded on a North Sea oil rig with nothing for company but a otherworldly horror teetering the edge of all logic and reality? Well, would you believe it, there's a game just for you; it's called Still Wakes the Deep and first gameplay has just debuted.

Announced back in June, Still Wakes the Deep is the latest from developer The Chinese Room - previously responsible for the likes of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Dear Esther - whisking players to the Beira D oil rig off the Scottish coast circa 1975.

What follows is a narrative-focused first-person horror adventure in which players, in the role of an off-shore oil rig worker suddenly cut off from the outside world, must "run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks" as they attempt to evade an unspeakable otherworldly forces that's invited itself onboard.

Still Wakes the Deep - first gameplay trailer.

Still Wakes the Deep's newly released first gameplay trailer begins with our protagonist out in the open air, wandering the oil rig's ruined walkways as they, one by one, crumble into the violent, thrashing sea. Something is very definitely not right - a tendril-like swirl stretching upward from beneath the waves and penetrating the oil rig's heft being a fairly major clue - and the environment only becomes more unstable as the scene continues to unfold.

Soon, though, the action relocates to show our unfortunate protagonist scrambling around the oil rig's dimly lit, water-logged interior, desperately trying to avoid the attention of some howling, unseen being. And the scene ends with the slam of a trapdoor not long after - certainly all very atmospheric, if not particularly illuminating.

Expect to see more of Still Wakes the Deep ahead of its release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), and Game Pass "early" next year.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments