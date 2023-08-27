If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Chinese Room reveals how the "environment will evolve" in its upcoming 70s horror, Still Wakes the Deep

Rig Bang Theory.

Still Wakes the Deep
Image credit: The Chinese Room / Secret Mode
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The Chinese Room has dropped a fascinating short documentary about how it is constructing the worldbuilding in its upcoming 70s horror, Still Wakes the Deep.

Lead environment artist Iain Gillespie, associate art director Laura Dodds, and lead designer Rob McLachlan discuss "how the environment will evolve over time as well as the key inspirations behind the game's horror".

STILL WAKES THE DEEP | Introduction to Worldbuilding.

"The period, the geographical location of the rig – these all play a crucial role in this narrative-driven horror story," explains publisher Secret Mode. "Fans will discover how the team developed a fascination for cranes and scoured British Petroleum's documentary archives when striving for an authentic representation of a Scottish oil rig in the 1970s."

Still Wakes the Deep marks The Chinese Room's return to the first-person narrative horror, picking up where its prior titles like Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther left off. You play an off-shore oil rig worker "fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters".

"All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that's come aboard," teases the team.

Still Wakes the Deep is due to release in 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, including Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch