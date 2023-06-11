Everyone's Gone to the Rapture dev unveils oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep

Developer The Chinese Room - known for the likes of Eveyone's Gone to the Rapture, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Dear Esther - has unveiled its new first-person horror adventure Still Wakes the Deep, launching "early" next year.

In Still Wakes the Deep, players take on the role of an off-shore oil rig worker - stationed on the Beira D oil rig off the Scottish coast circa 1975 - who finds himself "fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters."

All communications with the outside world have been severed, all the exits are gone, and, worse, there's something terrible onboard.

Watch on YouTube Still Wakes the Deep announcement trailer.

"Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks," teases The Chinese Room. "Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again."

Still Wakes the Deep will be available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation "early" in 2024.