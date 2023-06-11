Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Fable! Avowed! Star Wars! Cyberpunk!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Everyone's Gone to the Rapture dev unveils oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep

Coming "early" next year.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Developer The Chinese Room - known for the likes of Eveyone's Gone to the Rapture, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Dear Esther - has unveiled its new first-person horror adventure Still Wakes the Deep, launching "early" next year.

In Still Wakes the Deep, players take on the role of an off-shore oil rig worker - stationed on the Beira D oil rig off the Scottish coast circa 1975 - who finds himself "fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters."

All communications with the outside world have been severed, all the exits are gone, and, worse, there's something terrible onboard.

Watch on YouTube
Still Wakes the Deep announcement trailer.

"Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks," teases The Chinese Room. "Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again."

Still Wakes the Deep will be available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation "early" in 2024.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch