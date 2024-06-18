EA Sports FC 24 leads next wave of Xbox and PC Game Pass games for June

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games arriving on Xbox and PC Game Pass this June.

EA Sports FC 24 is the headline game, which arrives on 25th June as football fans enjoy the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Before that, out today, is The Chinese Room's oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep - a day one release across Xbox Series X/S, PC, and cloud.

The full list of games arriving on Xbox and PC Game Pass later this month are:

Still Wakes the Deep - out today (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

My Time at Sandrock - 19th June (cloud, console, PC)

Keplerth - 20th June (PC)

EA Sports FC - 25th June (cloud, console, PC, EA Play)

SteamWorld Dig - 26th June (cloud, console)

SteamWorld Dig 2 - 26th June (cloud, console)

Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders - 27th June (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

The following games will be leaving the service on 30th June:

FIFA 22 (console and PC)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (cloud, console, and PC)

Stranded Deep (cloud, console, and PC)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (cloud, console, and PC)

Sword and Fairy Together Forever (cloud, console, and PC)

Cricket 22 will also be leaving a few days later on 5th July.

"While Still Wakes the Deep is a beautiful work of atmosphere and tension, all that can be shattered by its strictly linear trappings," reads our Eurogamer review of Still Wakes the Deep.

These games join the likes of Octopath Traveler and The Callisto Protocol from earlier this month.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available. Need to renew your subscription? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals we've spotted.