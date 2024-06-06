Xbox Game Pass June titles announced

Microsoft has detailed the next selection of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, arriving from today until the middle of June.

This includes the return of Octopath Traveler for cloud, console and PC, as well as Octopath Traveler 2. Both of Square Enix's well-received HD-2D role-playing games are available to play via Game Pass as of today.

Another highlight worth mentioning is Still Wakes the Deep, from the team at The Chinese Room that previously released Everybody's Gone to the Rapture. An atmospheric horror set on a remote Scottish oil rig, this one has been on Eurogamer's radar now for some time.

Here's everything headed to Xbox Game Pass in early June:

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now

Octopath Traveler 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) - Available now

Depersonalization (PC) – 12th June

Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 13th June

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 13th June

Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 18th June

If you're a Dead Space fan, then Callisto Protocol from creator Glen Schofield's Striking Distance Studios is another strong choice to try out.

As ever, with the arrival of new games, Microsoft also taketh away. Five titles will leave Xbox Game Pass on 15th June - so play them while you can. These include:

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available. Need to renew your subscription? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals we've spotted.