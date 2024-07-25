Watch Ian explore the new fan-made Fallout: London mod in today's live stream

Pour yourselves a lovely hot cuppa, Fallout fans because the long awaited fan-made mod Fallout: London has finally arrived and I'll be attempting to stream the first couple of hours of the game from around 3pm BST today.

I say 'attempting' and 'around' as the download has just gone live and it's a beef(eater)y 33GB download. If I get it done earlier, I might go live earlier so keep an eye on the YouTube player below and I'll see you in post-apocalyptic London as soon as possible!