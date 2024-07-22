Wandering around Watch Dogs 2's San Francisco in REAL VR is simply stunning

Hey all, sorry for the lack of VR Corner blogs here on Eurogamer these last few of weeks. It's been rather hectic in video land recently and I also had a few days off here and there (selfish, I know) which made it hard to find time to put together site posts. I haven't been so slack over on the YouTube channel though, so here's a little rundown of the previous three weeks worth of VR coverage.

It's been a long time since a PSVR2 review code has appeared in my inbox but, two weeks ago, I was able to check out the first-person, tower defence VR game Captain Toonhead vs The Punks From Outer Space.

Developed by Columbian studio Teravision Games, the team behind the recently released Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, Captain Toonhead is a much more family friendly video game that features a light-hearted storyline and a nice VR twist on the old tower defence formula.

While Captain Toonhead has been out on PC and Quest since 2021, where it has garnered mostly positive reviews, the PSVR2 release I played for VR Corner is the first time the game has come to console. While I had a good time with it and enjoyed its immature humour and colourful visuals, the gameplay is rather simplistic and as such it'll suit younger helmet heads much more than VR veterans like myself.

Disappointingly, the PSVR2 port didn't seem to take advantage of any of the system's unique features like headset haptics or eye tracking and as such Captain Toonhead feels like a fun but fairly forgettable budget release.

I've featured the Early Access version of Blade & Sorcery on Ian's VR Corner before, but a couple of weeks ago this brutal hack 'n' slash PC VR game finally hit version 1.0 which brought with it a brand new campaign called Crystal Hunt.

The full body physics and weighty weapons add a huge amount of realism and immersion to Blade & Sorcery and as such it's easy to see why this game has been a steady favourite amongst the VR community since it first appeared on Steam in 2018. There's so much content here now too, from the previously afformentioned Crystal Hunt mode through to plenty of sandbox-style arenas that are immensely fun to noodle around in. Basically you won't be getting bored of this one for a long time.

Word of warning though, you will need to have a strong stomach to fully enjoy Blade & Sorcery. This is thanks in part to the fast-paced first person movement scheme, but mainly it's due to the fact that some of the violence in there can feel so realistic that you'll experience actual, genuine guilt when stabbing people through the mouth.

And finally, the topic of this Sunday's VR Corner was a look at the newest update to Luke Ross' REAL VR mod. This time Luke has brought the bright and bustling world of Watch Dogs 2's San Fransico to life with his alternate eye rendering 2.0 technique and, while this method does still have the usual visual artifacting at times, this is easy to look past as the locations are incredibly fun to explore.

Just picking a random sportscar and switching to cockpit cam when inside of it creates a fanastic feeling of immersion. I adore driving around open worlds in virtual reality, the sense of exploration is wonderful and a game like Watch Dogs 2 that I played to death when it first came out feels like a brand new experience when played this way. If you're as much of a fan of virtual tourism as I am, you've got to give this one a try!

And that's your lot for now! There will of course be a new episode of VR Corner going live on our YouTube channel this coming Sunday so I'll see you all then!