Summer Game Fest 2024's opening livestream has come to a close after bringing us trailers for upcoming games, updates for released titles and a couple of surprises too! No fear if you missed the showcase though as below you'll find everything announced during Summer Game Fest 2024.

Before we get started though - no, there was no new GTA 6 trailer. Sorry, nothing I can do about that. With that out of the way, let's take a look at what did make an appearance.

Lego Horizon Adventures

Summer Game Fest began with Lego Horizon Adventures showing off how you can play as Aloy from the Horizon series and transform the robotic wastelands into a Lego paradise. It will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5 and even Nintendo Switch during "holiday" 2024.

No More Room In Hell 2

Torn Banner Studios took the stage next with No More Room In Hell 2. In this eight-player co-op game, you'll have to survive the horrors of the night but zombies aren't the only danger - this game has permadeath. If you die, then you're team will be one person down and it's all your fault.

You can play No More Room In Hell 2 in early access this Halloween.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions

If you're a Potterhead, then the next game is for you. Take to the skies to enjoy a game fully around the magical sport and see if you can find the Golden Snitch in Harry Potter Quidditch Champiomns.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be released on 3rd September 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.

Cuffbust

The next trailer showed offer the new titles from the creator of Choo-Choo Charles - Cuffbust. This co-op game will challenge you to escape a prison in the form of a cute bear thing? Okay, I have no idea what animal inspiried these creatures but they can definately cause some choas. Major gremlin vibes when you think about it...

Cuffbust will be released on PC in 2025. (Though the trailer seems a little unsure about that date...)

Star Wars Outlaws

Next, it was time to head to the stars with Star Wars Outlaws through a new trailer ahead of a bigger look during the Ubisoft Showcase on Monday 10th June. (Check our Summer Game Fest schedule for when this showcase will be playing in your region.) The trailer gave us a taste of the combat and worlds you'll explore.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on 30th August 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Neva

Neva from Nomada Studio, the creator of Gris, came next. In this beautiful looking game, you play as a woman who bonds with a wolf cub and goes on an journey across a magical world. Neva will be released in later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.

Civilization 7

The announcement of Civilization 7 actually leaked before Summer Game Fest, after 2K stated last month it would reveal a new game from one of its "biggest and most beloved" franchises. A full reveal of the game will arrive later this summer.

Civilization 7 will be released on PC and consoles in 2025.

(I'll admit - I was hoping 2K would announce Borderlands 4, but alas.)

Black Myth: Wukong

It was then time to head to the world of myths with a look at the upcoming action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong. Here you'll play as Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, in a game full of magical, yet dangerous, creatures and fierce-looking combat.

Black Myth: Wukong will be released on 20th August 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5. It will then be released on Xbox Series X/S at a later date - oddly, for quality standard reasons.

Asgard's Wrath 2: VR

Next was the first VR game of the night - Asgard's Wrath 2: VR. It's out now!

Only Human

We then got a look at Only Human from Starry Studio. This shooter looks like its going to be a mixture of science-fiction and fantasy. It will be arriving on 9th July 2024 on PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The sci-fi theme continued with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. If you're a Warhammer fan, then this game will be released on 9th September 2024 on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Metaphor ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio is the latest game from the creators of Persona 3, Persona 4 and Persona 5. It will be released on 11th October 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The United Kingdom of Euchronia is in turmoil after the assassination of its king and the release of the Royal Magic. Now a royal tournament is being held to decide the new king, but the prince isn't as dead as everyone thinks he is... If you'd like to learn more about this RPG, then make sure you watch Atlus Exclusive Showcase 2 - the times for which can be found on our Summer Game Fest schedule.

Batman Arkham Shadow

Batman Arkham Shadow is the next in the Arkham franchise and will be exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 VR headset. Developed by Camouflaj, the studio behind Iron Man VR and Republique VR, and Oculus Studios in partnership with Warner Bros and DC, it promises to bring a new story from the Batman Arkham world. There's a Rat King apparently...

Street Fighter 6

The next installment in the Street Fighter series, Street Fighter 6, took the stage next with an anime-style opening to introduce its Year 2 roster featuring characters like Mai and Terry.

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is set in Scotland and sounds like it has dragons - what more do you need? It also has co-op too and will be released on PC at a later (read: unknown) date

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero is a fighting game where you'll embody characters from across the Dragon Ball universe. It will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

(Insert Lottie prefers One Piece joke here. It's late guys...)

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

A look at Delta Force: Hawk Ops came next. The trailer includes footage of Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, which is inspiried by the Ridley Scott film of the same name.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops will have a global alpha test in July 2024 and will be playable on PC.

Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves

We then got a look at the fighting game, Fatal Fury City of The Wolves. It will be released in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Battle Crush

After this came the trailer for Battle Crush, which included a mixture of gameplay and animation. Battle Crush will be released in early access on 27th July 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

MechaBreak

Then it was gundam time with MechaBreak. Its trailer showed off both the airal and on-ground combat. MechaBreak will be having a closed beta test in August 2024 on PC.

Blumhouse Games' slate

Horror then invaded Summer Game Fest 2024 again with the first look at the slate from Blumhouse Games. This trailer is packed with games, so if you love horror then there's likely to be a game for you. The slate included a quick look at Crisol Theater of Idols, Grave Seasons, Sleep Awake, Fear The Spotlight, The Simulation and Project C from Brandon Cronenberg and Sam Barlow.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

The tone then changed dramatically with the retro-style styled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind. (Yes, the trailer is set to the Power Rangers theme tune.) While we don't know the release date at the time of writing, we do know it will be released on PC.

Deer and Boy

One thing I love about gaming showcases is how quickly the tune can change - we're gone from horror games to 90's children's TV shows to what looks like a touching game about a boy and deer foal exploring a world being invaded by magic. Deer and Boy is from Life Line Game Studio and will see the deer grow as you play.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an action RPG set in medieval Bohemia from Warhouse Studios. You'll play as Henry of Skalitz who longs to avenge the murder of his parents, but finds himself caught in a dangerous adventure when the diplomatic mission he's escorting goes awry.

It will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Slitterhead

From Bokeh Game Studio and Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill and Forbidden Siren, Slitterhead is a new horror game focused around parasites. (And other monsters most likely...)

It will be released on 8th November 2024 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Killer Bean

In Killer Bean you'll be playing as a bean who used to an assassin who worked for the Shadow Agency. Okay, that doesn't sound less ridiculous after I've written it out. Killer Bean is a third-person roguelite shooter and will be arriving in early access in summer 2024, if it caught your fancy.

Cairn

The trailer for Cairn showed some perilous climbing gameplay in this latest title from The Game Bakers. Cairn is a survival climber which aims to recreate how dangerous mountain climbing can be, while also exploring how somebody might undertake such a journey, inspired by the family history of one of its developers.

Wanderstop

It was then time for Wanderstop - the latest game from Davey Wreden the creator of The Stanley Parable and Beginner's Guide. Wanderstop is focused around running a tea shop and sitting on a bench. Oh and PTSD from the looks of it, which really makes me mistrust that whole tea shop setting... Wouldn't expect anything else form the creator of The Stanley Parable.

Wanderstop will be arriving on PC and PlayStation 5 later on in 2024.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Unknown 9: Awakening sees you go on a magical journey as Haroona. She's a Quaestor who has the ability to travel to a strange dimension known only as the Fold. You'll be able to play Unknown 9: Awakening when it's released in autumn 2024 on PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S and PC.

Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

We then got a quick look at the remakes of Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Both of these games will release on 14th June 2024 on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Enotria: The Last Song

Next came a game with proper grimdark vibes! Enotria: The Last Song will be released 19th September on PC and PlayStation 5, but, if you can't wait, a demo is available now.

The First Descendant

The First Descendant is a third-person shooter coming from Nexon. In this sci-fi story, you'll become of the Descendants - fighters tasked with perserving humanity. The game will offer both solo and four-player co-op if that takes your fancy.

It will be arriving in 2nd July 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Outersloth

Innersloth, the creator of Among Us, then took the stage to introduce its new game fund, Outersloth. The idea is to support other indie game developers and give them the support Innersloth wanted when it was working on Among Us.

We were then treated to a slate of the games and studios they're already working with - Mars First Logistics, Battle Suit Aces, Mossfield Archives, One Btn Bosses, Rogue Eclipse and Project Dosa.

Among US animated series

Summer Game Fest 2024 then switched over to television shows for a quick look at the upcoming Among Us animated series. It will be coming... soon.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sonic then zoomed onto the stage with a look at Sonic X Shadow Generations. The trailer was packed with footage of Sonic running around being the speedy hedgehog he is and a quick look at Shadow's new powers.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released on 25th October 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.

Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening is the seventh video game inspired by Frank Herbert's epic science-fiction series. (Well ninth if you count the two cancelled games...) Unlike past Dune-inspired games, Dune: Awkaening is an open world survival MMO set on Arrakis where the Shai-Hulud is king.

It will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Battle Aces

The first look at Battle Aces from Uncapped Games came with an animated trailer followed with a look at the gameplay. Battle Acess will be an RTS game designed to be played by anyone - whether you're new to the genre or a pro. The developer has aimed to streamline the typical RTS gameplay by reducing the amount of clicks you have to perform.

Battle Aces will have a closed beta in the near future.

The Finals: Season 3

A look at Season 3 of The Finals came next, which will be set in Kyoto. This new season will be released on 13th June 2024.

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC

Alan Wake 2 made a surprisingly musical splash last year and Remedy hasn't finished tormenting their favourite author yet. Sam Lake made an appearance, doing a little dance as he came on stage, to first announce the physical release of Alan Wake 2.

Named after the television show Alan used to write for, the Night Springs DLC will contain three episodes as you follow three familar characters exploring 'What If' scenarios. Very in keeping with The Twilight Zone inspiration - and it all has a super jazzy theme tune.

The Night Springs DLC for Alan Wake 2 will be released Saturday 8th June, which means it's probably out now as you're reading this!

New World: Aeternum

Next to take the stage was New World: Aeterum - a big upcoming update to the magical open-world RPG from Amazon Games. You'll now be able to play this game in full single-player mode or co-op when it arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - as well as PC - on October 25th 2024.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail was miHoYo's new gatcha game offering from last year and it's still going strong.

This Summer Game Fest we got a look at the Art of Dreaming trailer. The upcoming Farewell, Penacony update which will be arriving on Wednesday 19th June. It will see your adventures on the plant of Penacony come to an end, along with offering new characters and events.

Dark and Darker

It was back to medival fantasy with Dark and Darker. In this first-person adventure, you'll find yourself exploring caves and dungeons or anywhere dark really. These places are, of course, far from safe being full of foes - both magical and not.

Dark and Darker is available for free on PC right now.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a hack-and-slash tower defence game inspiried by Japanese mythology. You'll be able to play this game of mythical battles when it's released on July 19th 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Hyper Light Breaker

The hack-and-slash vibes continued with Hyper Light Breaker. You'll be able to complete this game's campaign in co-op and enjoy it's cel-shaded graphics when it's released in late summer on PC.

Party Animals

Cute animals comitting acts of violence then took the stage with the trailer for Party Animals, which released last year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

skate

We were then reasurred that M-Corp really loves the city they look after before the trailer for skate. This skateboarding game will be arriving on console in autumn 2024.

Palworld

Palworld is back with a look at its first major update, entitled Sakurajima, since the world went mad over it in January.

This update will bring a new Japan-inspiried island, a host of new Pals (one looking like a treasure chest - so, Gimmighoul), new buildings, a new level cap, new subspecies, dedicated Xbox servers, a new raid, an oil rig stronghold, arena, new faction and boss.

The Sakurajima update for Palworld will be arriving on 27th June 2024.

Valorant

It was then revealed that Valorant will be arriving on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this year. There will be a limited beta running on 14th June 2024, so make sure you partake if you're interested.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is the next installment in the Capcom series focused around doing exactly what it says on the tin. It will be released in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While we've still got a while to wait for this game, we have been given a good look at the monsters you'll be meeting, landscapes you'll be exploring and the characters you'll meet. Personally, I think the desert area looks particularly beautiful.

Phantom Blade 0

Summer Game Fest 2024 ended with a new trailer for Phantom Blade 0 - and it was all gameplay. If you've been considering playing this upcoming action RPG focused around Chinese martial arts, then I highly recommend giving this a watch.

Phantom Blade 0 is having a world touring demo, so check the end of the trailer to see if it's coming to a location near you.

Right, that's enough from us. I'm going to bed. Hope you enjoy Summer Games Fest 2024!