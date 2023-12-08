World of Goo 2 announced, launches 2024

Well, this is a nice surprise. 15 years later, we're getting a sequel to physics puzzler World of Goo.

World of Goo 2 was just announced at this year's The Game Awards pre-show with a gameplay trailer showing off some familiar-looking gameplay.

The project is once again being worked on by 2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation.

Our first look at World of Goo 2.

The original World of Goo launched in 2008 for the Wii and PC, with further ports bringing the game to mobile and Switch.

"If there's any justice, World of Goo will set the internet aflame and earn its creators a million dollars," Eurogamer wrote at the time, in our glowing World of Goo review.