If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

World of Goo 2 announced, launches 2024

Gloop news.

Physics-based bridge building returns in this screenshot from World of Goo 2.
Image credit: Tomorrow Corporation
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Well, this is a nice surprise. 15 years later, we're getting a sequel to physics puzzler World of Goo.

World of Goo 2 was just announced at this year's The Game Awards pre-show with a gameplay trailer showing off some familiar-looking gameplay.

The project is once again being worked on by 2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation.

Our first look at World of Goo 2.

The original World of Goo launched in 2008 for the Wii and PC, with further ports bringing the game to mobile and Switch.

"If there's any justice, World of Goo will set the internet aflame and earn its creators a million dollars," Eurogamer wrote at the time, in our glowing World of Goo review.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

World of Goo 2

Video Game

Related topics
Indie Puzzle
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments