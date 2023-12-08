Dead by Daylight narrative game The Casting of Frank Stone revealed

Supermassive Games and Behaviour have unveiled their brand new narrative game set in the world of Dead by Daylight.

The Casting of Frank Stone, as it's called, is an original story with brand new characters. Behaviour announced the project at its Dead by Daylight livestream earlier this year, but it was officially revealed with a trailer at tonight's The Game Awards.

As with Supermassive's previous games (The Quarry, Until Dawn), The Casting of Frank Stone will be a choice-based narrative game and promises a "gruesome mystery".

The Casting of Frank Stone | Reveal Trailer

As you can see from the trailer above, the game features four young friends (presumably survivors) who discover the "blood-soaked legacy" and "violent past" of Frank Stone (presumably the killer), whose shadow looms over the town of Cedar Hills.

And of course, there are hooks - of the metal and bloody kind.

"Crafting unique, immersive stories is what we're passionate about at Supermassive Games," said creative director Steve Goss. "We're massive horror fans and are incredibly excited for the opportunity to tell a completely original story set in the terrifying universe of Dead by Daylight. Expect emotional, tense moments and twists and turns as you get to know a new cast of characters outside of the Entity's Realm."

Image credit: Supermassive Games

Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships at Behaviour, added: "Our players have been interested in a single-player narrative experience for quite some time, and we're excited to expand the Dead by Daylight universe and explore new territory with Supermassive Games, a studio that is at the forefront of modern video game storytelling."

Frank Stone sounds a bit like Frankenstein doesn't it? Is that a hint as to what we can expect?

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released in 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, Epic, Windows).

Back in the main game, Chucky the killer doll was the latest addition to The Fog.