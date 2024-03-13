Sea of Stars has multiplayer co-op on the way

Sea of Stars will receive a co-op mode allowing three players to adventure together.

What's more, the indie RPG has now surpassed five million players since its release last year.

In Single Player+, as it's known, a new "co-op timed hits" mechanic will require all three players to engage in the game's rhythm-based battle system. The mode is "currently in development" with more details due soon.

That battle system is a throwback to Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG, the main inspiration for the game's retro style.

Developer Sabotage Studio has released a quick teaser video of how exploration will work.

The studio is also working on DLC for the game, as previously confirmed. Titled "Throes of the Watchmaker" as per its initial Kickstarter campaign, it will offer a "fully fledged side-adventure". Presumably Single Player+ is an extra to tide fans over.

Sea of Stars released in September last year across PC and consoles, including launches on PS Plus and Game Pass. Initially, it sold over 250k copies in just one week of sales.

The five million player total presumably covers both sales and subscription players.

After release, I spoke with director Thierry Boulanger and composer Eric W. Brown about how the game's music captures the spirit of the past.