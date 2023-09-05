If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage working on DLC

Will link back to The Messenger.

Sea of Stars key art showing a male and female character standing back to back on a mount above a world of forests, rivers and mountains, lit in the blue light of a giant moon in the sky.
Image credit: Sabotage.
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

It looks like Sabotage Studio is working on DLC for its retro RPG Sea of Stars.

The company's CEO Thierry Boulanger was recently interviewed on Canada Radio, where he explained the company is working on another game with the same development process it adopted for previous game The Messenger (thanks Kakuchopurei, GamesRadar).

Essentially that means the main development team will start work on the next game, while a smaller team will remain to work on DLC for Sea of Stars, just as it did with its ninja platformer.

Sea of Stars Launch TrailerWatch on YouTube

This isn't the first mention of DLC, with the developer promising extra content as part of its Kickstarter campaign way back in 2020.

In a blog post at the time, it stated the "fully fledged side-adventure DLC" would be called Throes of the Watchmaker and would "expand even more on the world of Sea of Stars".

Moreover, the DLC would "provide additional insight on the narrative overarching all of our games".

That confirmed Sea of Stars and The Messenger are connected in some way. But we'll have to play the DLC to find out how.

Sea of Stars sold 100k copies in its first day, a hugely impressive number for an indie game.

It's available now on PC and Switch, as well as on both Game Pass and PS Plus subscription services.

