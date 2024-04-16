Xbox announces late April additions to Game Pass

Xbox has announced the next wave of games coming to Game Pass in late April.

It begins today with the release of Harold Halibut across cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S. "A visually arresting, warm-hearted tale of a gofer searching for his purpose, Harold Halibut flounders amongst endless fetch-quests and waffle," reads our Eurogamer Harold Halibut review.

Then later in the month the subscription service will receive the likes of Manor Lords on PC (26th April), and the day one releases Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (23rd April) and Another Crab's Treasure (25th April).

The full list of games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass Ultimate are:

Harold Halibut (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) - today

Orcs Must Die! 3 (cloud, console, and PC) - April 17

EA Sports NHL 24 (console) EA Play - April 18

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (cloud, console, and PC) - April 23

Another Crab's Treasure (cloud, console, and PC) - April 25

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) - April 26

Have A Nice Death (cloud, console, and PC) - April 30

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Another Crab's Treasure Xbox Game Pass reveal trailerWatch on YouTube

Eiyuden Chronicle is the long-awaited spiritual successor to Suikoden, though its creator Yoshitaka Murayama sadly passed away in February. The game also met with controversy due to unexpected shipping costs on Kickstarter.

However, it's set to be a beautiful RPG in a 2.5D world with - as the name implies - over a hundred heroes to assign to your team.

Another Crab's Treasure, meanwhile, is an amusing Soulslike featuring a crab protagonist wearing trash to protect from enemies.

They'll both be followed by Manor Lords, a new medieval strategy city-builder.

Three more games are also coming to Game Pass Core on 23rd April: Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest.

The following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30th April.

7 Days to Die (cloud, console, and PC)

Besiege (cloud, console, and PC)

EA Sports NHL 22 (console)

Loot River (cloud, console, and PC)

Pikuniku (cloud, console, and PC)

Ravenlok (cloud, console, and PC)

For a full list of everything available on Microsoft's subscription, check out Eurogamer's Xbox Game Pass guide. If you need to resubscribe, check out Eurogamer's Xbox Game Pass deals.