Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama has passed away

Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the Suikoden RPG series and scenario writer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has passed away.

The news was shared by Rabbit & Bear Studios, which Murayama founded to produce the Eiyuden Chronicle games.

"It's with a heavy heart and deep sadness we must inform you that the scenario writer and head of Rabbit & Bear Studios, Yoshitaka Murayama, has passed away on February 6th due to complications with an ongoing illness," reads the statement.

"His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won't get to see the reactions from his fans.

"However, even with those feelings we need to accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to push his dream forward by releasing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world.

"We want to maintain his legacy and vision with this game and know that he would have wanted the rich world he has created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on."

Read the statement from Rabbit & Bear Studios: https://t.co/RZcglRrPC5 pic.twitter.com/6gFeHJv5hQ — 【公式】Eiyuden Chronicle (百英雄伝） (@eiyuden) February 14, 2024

Eiyuden Chronicle had a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, raising £3.4m to become one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns of all time.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising was released back in 2022, with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes set for release in April. Rabbit & Bear will have more information in the near future on organisational changes and amendments to some Kickstarter rewards.

These games are spiritual successors to the beloved Suikoden games that began on the original PlayStation.

Konami is set to release HD remasters of the first two Suikoden games, though these were delayed last year.