Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama has passed away

Ahead of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes release.

Left: Suikoden 2 art of main anime characters, Right: Headshot of Murayama smiling
Image credit: Konami / Rabbit & Beart / Eurogamer.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
14 comments

Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the Suikoden RPG series and scenario writer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has passed away.

The news was shared by Rabbit & Bear Studios, which Murayama founded to produce the Eiyuden Chronicle games.

"It's with a heavy heart and deep sadness we must inform you that the scenario writer and head of Rabbit & Bear Studios, Yoshitaka Murayama, has passed away on February 6th due to complications with an ongoing illness," reads the statement.

"His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won't get to see the reactions from his fans.

"However, even with those feelings we need to accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to push his dream forward by releasing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world.

"We want to maintain his legacy and vision with this game and know that he would have wanted the rich world he has created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on."

Eiyuden Chronicle had a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, raising £3.4m to become one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns of all time.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising was released back in 2022, with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes set for release in April. Rabbit & Bear will have more information in the near future on organisational changes and amendments to some Kickstarter rewards.

These games are spiritual successors to the beloved Suikoden games that began on the original PlayStation.

Konami is set to release HD remasters of the first two Suikoden games, though these were delayed last year.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Eiyuden Chronicle

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

PC

See 1 more

Suikoden

PS1

Related topics
505 Games Action Adventure Indie Konami PC PS1 PS4 PS5 RPG Strategy
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments