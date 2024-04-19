Eiyuden Chronicle will receive a sequel despite death of its creator

Eiyuden Chronicle developer Rabbit & Bear Studios will continue working on a sequel following the death of its creator Yoshitaka Murayama.

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is set for release next week across PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch, but in a reddit AMA the developer stated it was "moving forward with a sequel".

"That is the aim we are working towards," it said in response to whether a sequel was on the way. "We hope many players support this game."

Reads another comment on the topic: "It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game."

The responses in the thread were from character designer and studio head Junko Kawano, director and system designer Osamu Komuta, and art director and producer Junichi Murakami.

The group were also asked to share some memories of working with Murayama. "Murayama was very reluctant to have his past work or the word 'nostalgic' used for this project. He always wanted to create something new," reads the response.

"No matter how bad Murayama's mood or his health, he was always happy and smiling as soon as he saw the joy and excitement of his fans. I know that he loved you all."

Murayama's passing was announced back in February, meaning he tragically won't see the release of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes.

"His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won't get to see the reactions from his fans," read a statement from Rabbit & Bear Studios at the time.

"However, even with those feelings we need to accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to push his dream forward by releasing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world.

"We want to maintain his legacy and vision with this game and know that he would have wanted the rich world he has created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on."

Eiyuden Chronicles is a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series that found popularity on the PS1, also created by Murayama. HD remasters of the first two Suikoden games are on the way from Konami.