Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes: How to recruit and unlock all characters
Learn where to find every hero and what their recruitment requirements are.
Want to know how to recruit every character in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes? In addition to completing the main story quests, one of the main goals in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes is to find and recruit all 100 characters available in the game.
With a world filled with heroes for you to meet and add to your party, Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes invites you to explore and revisit every place in the game. While some characters become party members who help you in battles, others are in charge of specific activities in your castle headquarters. By unlocking as many characters as possible, you increase the number of tools at your disposal to complete the game.
Below, you'll find our in-progress list of how to recruit all characters in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes, which details where to find them, and what requirements need to be met in order for them to join your party.
On this page:
How to recruit all characters in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Recruiting characters is a key part of Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes, since it unlocks a number of different party compositions in battle. However, the difficult part is working out where to find them, as there are no marks on the map, and some characters will often appear in regions you’ve already visited after major story events have taken place. The best strategy is to talk with every character whose design stands out as well as revisit cities and other areas from time to time.
Below, you'll find all of Eiyuden Chronicle's character locations and recruitment requirements:
Remember - this is currently an in-progress guide and we'll be adding more characters as soon as we can.
|Name
|Location
|How to recruit
|Iugo
|Eltisweiss (Tavern)
|Talk to him.
|Mellore
|Eltisweiss (near the Tavern)
|Complete her quest in Redthroat Ridge.
|Kuroto
|Altverden Village
|Hunt three Wild Boars in Redthroat Ridge then go back and talk to him.
|Francesca
|Altverden Village (near the Inn)
|Talk to her.
|Yusuke
|Fort Xialuke
|Talk to him.
|Yume
|Werve Village
|First, talk to her grandmother in Weve Village. Then, go to Redthoats Ridge and find Yuma there.
|Kogen
|Abandoned Mines
|Progress the main quest.
|Sabine
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest
|Ymir
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Sumire
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Cassandra
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Yuthus
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Zabi
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Gocteau
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Iris
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Caine
|Eltisweiss
|Progress the main quest.
|Martha
|Your castle (near the Inn)
|Talk to her.
|Kerrin
|Dappled Forest
|Collect 20 lumbers and give them to her.
|Wyler
|Bounty Hill
|Complete his quest by finding his sister in Bounty Hill.
|Marin
|Bounty Hill
|Complete Wyler's quest.
|Gieran
|Greatwood
|Give him the Rune of Conservation which you get by defeating the boss in the Proving Grounds.
|Marisa
|The Treefolk Village
|Progress the main quest.
|Garoo
|The Treefolk Village
|Progress the main quest.
|Kallathor
|The Treefolk Village
|Progress the main quest.
|Chron
|Your castle
|Find him in your castle after the events in the Proving Grounds.
|Mariette
|Twinhorne East
|Find her Luck Charm. You can find it in the Greatwood. Deliver it for her to join your army.
|Pastole
|Twinhorne East
|Talk to him.
|Kurtz
|Hishahn
|Find the Grilled Tutuva recipe for him. Go to The Treefolk Village and talk to the character near the stairs who will take you to the Trade Post Keeper.
|Carrie
|Hishahn
|Walk around the city until and meet her three times.
|Riufan
|Hishahn
|Talk to him after reaching Level 31 or higher. Win the battle for him to join your group.
|Perrielle Grum
|Hishahn
|Progress the main quest.
|Janquis
|Hishahn
|Progress the main quest.
|Squash
|The Treefolk Village
|Find a sparklestone dropped by Phantombirds in the east side of the Drappled Forest
|Hakugin
|Daphan Village
|You must have Mio in your party, then talk to Hakugin.
|Galdorf
|Abandoned Mines
|Find the Palenight Mail, which is in the Abandoned Mines Depths, and deliver it to him.
|Ormond
|Abandoned Mines
|Collect 3 pieces of Iron Ore and give them to Ormond.
|Hiro
|Abandoned Mines (behind a pillar)
|Talk to him after you unlock the castle.
|Code L
|Daphan Village
|Give him the Rune of Currents, which you get from the boss you defeat in Hishahn Old Town.
|Melridge
|Your castle
|Progress the main quest.
|Barnard Swad
|Your castle
|Progress the main quest.
|Seign
|Your castle
|Progress the main quest.
|Pohl
|Your castle
|Progress the main quest.
|Valentin
|Your castle
|Progress the main quest.
|Hildi
|Your castle
|Progress the main quest.
|Milnana
|Your castle
|She eventually appears in your castle, near the Rune Shop.
|Gigina
|Arenside
|Talk to them.
|Glen
|Arenside
|Win a card game match against him.
|Aire
|Hishahn
|Win a race against her. Try challenging her at Level 36 or higher.
|Rody
|Dabavin
|They ask for a watch that you can find in the Seaside Cavern. Visit an Appraiser Manager before delivering it.
|Stadler
|Impershi'arch
|Win a mock battle against him.
|Cabana
|Impershi'arch
|Talk to them.
|Isha
|Eltiweiss
|Complete three short missions. First, first find a black cat in the west side of the town. Second, go to Mountain Path Homeward, fight a Cockatrice and get the "Cockatrice Eggs". Lastly, take a item to the Item Seller NPC in Arenside.
|Douglas
|Eltiweiss (Forge)
|Bring him 10 chunks of Iron ore.
|Falward
|Altverden Village
|Give him 15 Healing Herbs.
|Frida
|Werve Village
|Talk to her.
|Maureus
|Mountain Path Homeward
|Talk to him with a magic user in your party.
More to come...
How to unlock Eiyuden Chronicle's castle facilities
As you progress through the game, you'll also establish a castle headquarters where you can access a free Inn and other services. However, you'll need to recruit the right character to unlock some of these facilities, such as the Rune Shop or the Hotspring.
Here's a list of all the characters responsible for unlocking facilities in your castle, as well as where to find them once their shops are unlocked.
|Name
|Facility
|Castle Location
|Chron
|Achievement Society
|Private Room - First Floor
|Mariette
|Library
|Second Floor - Right side room
|Cabana
|Hot Spring
|Hot Spring Entrance
|Ormond
|Quarry
|Hot Spring Entrance
|Squash
|Accessory Shop
|Trading House 2F
|Code L
|Rune-Lens Shop
|Trading House 2F
|Frida
|Armor Shop
|Trading House 2F
|Rody
|Appraiser's Shop
|Trading House 1F
|Glen
|Card Shop
|Trading House 1F
|Hiro
|Tool Shop
|Trading House 1F
|Kurtz
|Restaurant
|The Hero's Den
|Martha
|Martha's Farm
|Pasturage Entrance
|Kerrin
|Woodcutter's Cabin
|Pasturage Entrance
|Pastole
|Hunter's Cabin
|Pasturage Entrance
Enjoy your time with Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes!