Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes: How to recruit and unlock all characters

Want to know how to recruit every character in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes? In addition to completing the main story quests, one of the main goals in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes is to find and recruit all 100 characters available in the game.

With a world filled with heroes for you to meet and add to your party, Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes invites you to explore and revisit every place in the game. While some characters become party members who help you in battles, others are in charge of specific activities in your castle headquarters. By unlocking as many characters as possible, you increase the number of tools at your disposal to complete the game.

Below, you'll find our in-progress list of how to recruit all characters in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes, which details where to find them, and what requirements need to be met in order for them to join your party.

How to recruit all characters in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Recruiting characters is a key part of Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes, since it unlocks a number of different party compositions in battle. However, the difficult part is working out where to find them, as there are no marks on the map, and some characters will often appear in regions you’ve already visited after major story events have taken place. The best strategy is to talk with every character whose design stands out as well as revisit cities and other areas from time to time. Below, you'll find all of Eiyuden Chronicle's character locations and recruitment requirements: Remember - this is currently an in-progress guide and we'll be adding more characters as soon as we can. Name Location How to recruit Iugo Eltisweiss (Tavern) Talk to him. Mellore Eltisweiss (near the Tavern) Complete her quest in Redthroat Ridge. Kuroto Altverden Village Hunt three Wild Boars in Redthroat Ridge then go back and talk to him. Francesca Altverden Village (near the Inn) Talk to her. Yusuke Fort Xialuke Talk to him. Yume Werve Village First, talk to her grandmother in Weve Village. Then, go to Redthoats Ridge and find Yuma there. Kogen Abandoned Mines Progress the main quest. Sabine Eltisweiss Progress the main quest Ymir Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Sumire Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Cassandra Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Yuthus Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Zabi Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Gocteau Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Iris Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Caine Eltisweiss Progress the main quest. Martha Your castle (near the Inn) Talk to her. Kerrin Dappled Forest Collect 20 lumbers and give them to her. Wyler Bounty Hill Complete his quest by finding his sister in Bounty Hill. Marin Bounty Hill Complete Wyler's quest. Gieran Greatwood Give him the Rune of Conservation which you get by defeating the boss in the Proving Grounds. Marisa The Treefolk Village Progress the main quest. Garoo The Treefolk Village Progress the main quest. Kallathor The Treefolk Village Progress the main quest. Chron Your castle Find him in your castle after the events in the Proving Grounds. Mariette Twinhorne East Find her Luck Charm. You can find it in the Greatwood. Deliver it for her to join your army. Pastole Twinhorne East Talk to him. Kurtz Hishahn Find the Grilled Tutuva recipe for him. Go to The Treefolk Village and talk to the character near the stairs who will take you to the Trade Post Keeper. Carrie Hishahn Walk around the city until and meet her three times. Riufan Hishahn Talk to him after reaching Level 31 or higher. Win the battle for him to join your group. Perrielle Grum Hishahn Progress the main quest. Janquis Hishahn Progress the main quest. Squash The Treefolk Village Find a sparklestone dropped by Phantombirds in the east side of the Drappled Forest Hakugin Daphan Village You must have Mio in your party, then talk to Hakugin. Galdorf Abandoned Mines Find the Palenight Mail, which is in the Abandoned Mines Depths, and deliver it to him. Ormond Abandoned Mines Collect 3 pieces of Iron Ore and give them to Ormond. Hiro Abandoned Mines (behind a pillar) Talk to him after you unlock the castle. Code L Daphan Village Give him the Rune of Currents, which you get from the boss you defeat in Hishahn Old Town. Melridge Your castle Progress the main quest. Barnard Swad Your castle Progress the main quest. Seign Your castle Progress the main quest. Pohl Your castle Progress the main quest. Valentin Your castle Progress the main quest. Hildi Your castle Progress the main quest. Milnana Your castle She eventually appears in your castle, near the Rune Shop. Gigina Arenside Talk to them. Glen Arenside Win a card game match against him. Aire Hishahn Win a race against her. Try challenging her at Level 36 or higher. Rody Dabavin They ask for a watch that you can find in the Seaside Cavern. Visit an Appraiser Manager before delivering it. Stadler Impershi'arch Win a mock battle against him. Cabana Impershi'arch Talk to them. Isha Eltiweiss Complete three short missions. First, first find a black cat in the west side of the town. Second, go to Mountain Path Homeward, fight a Cockatrice and get the "Cockatrice Eggs". Lastly, take a item to the Item Seller NPC in Arenside. Douglas Eltiweiss (Forge) Bring him 10 chunks of Iron ore. Falward Altverden Village Give him 15 Healing Herbs. Frida Werve Village Talk to her. Maureus Mountain Path Homeward Talk to him with a magic user in your party. More to come...