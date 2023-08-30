Konami delays Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters

Konami has delayed its remasters of Suikoden 1 and 2, originally set for release in 2023.

It's unclear when the remasters will now launch, though a statement from Konami simply reads "as soon as is possible".

"Regarding the planned release of Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve," reads the statement.

"The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible."

Konami renewed its Suikoden trademark at the start of September last year, which was followed by the announcement of the remasters at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. They will be released across PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam) and Switch.

A trailer for the remasters showed off some of the changes, including new pixel sprites and environments, new screen effects like lighting and shadow, and HD character portraits.

Further, sound effects have also been updated to improve the quality of battle effects and add environmental sounds when in the field. And as with Square Enix's Final Fantasy pixel remasters, expect double-speed battles too.

For the unfamiliar, the Suikoden games were critically-acclaimed Japanese RPGs first released on the original PlayStation. Creator Yoshitaka Murayama intended to rival the likes of Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, and the cult series has become fondly remembered.

Murayama is now supervising the Eiyuden Chronicle series as a spiritual successor. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to release next year.