If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Konami delays Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters

Additional time needed.

Artwork of Suikoden protagonist
Image credit: Konami
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Konami has delayed its remasters of Suikoden 1 and 2, originally set for release in 2023.

It's unclear when the remasters will now launch, though a statement from Konami simply reads "as soon as is possible".

"Regarding the planned release of Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve," reads the statement.

"The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible."

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announcement Trailer

Konami renewed its Suikoden trademark at the start of September last year, which was followed by the announcement of the remasters at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. They will be released across PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam) and Switch.

A trailer for the remasters showed off some of the changes, including new pixel sprites and environments, new screen effects like lighting and shadow, and HD character portraits.

Further, sound effects have also been updated to improve the quality of battle effects and add environmental sounds when in the field. And as with Square Enix's Final Fantasy pixel remasters, expect double-speed battles too.

For the unfamiliar, the Suikoden games were critically-acclaimed Japanese RPGs first released on the original PlayStation. Creator Yoshitaka Murayama intended to rival the likes of Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, and the cult series has become fondly remembered.

Murayama is now supervising the Eiyuden Chronicle series as a spiritual successor. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to release next year.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch