Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters announced

Konami has announced remasters of Suikoden 1 and 2.

Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars launch together on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

This is the big Tokyo Game Show announcement Konami teased earlier this month. The trailer below shows off each game's remastered look:

Suikoden 1 and 2 are critically-acclaimed Japanese role-playing games that launched on the original PlayStation in the mid-'90s.

Konami outlined some of the changes made for these remasters. The pixel sprites and environment art are changed, with new screen effects including lighting, clouds and shadow animations. Expect to see flickering flames, smouldering smoke and even the movement of leaves and insects.

Meanwhile, all character portraits have been updated in HD. Konami said Junko Kawano, who designed the characters for the original version of Suikoden, has newly re-drawn all the character portraits for Suikoden 1 HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

A number of environmental sounds not found in the original version, including the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects and running footsteps, were added to the field sound. In battles, all sound effects are now in HD.

You'll also spot new features in keeping with remasters of this type, including a dialogue log, auto-battle and double-speed battles.