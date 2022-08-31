Konami teasing new game from "world-loved series" at Tokyo Games Show 2022

Konami has released its lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2022, including a new unannounced game.

The presentation for this game will last 45 minutes and will feature voice actor Yuki Kaji "as a guest to represent fans of a world-loved series title", reports Gematsu.

It's unclear beyond this description what the game could be.

Of course, Konami's biggest series include Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear Solid, but don't get your hopes up.

The inclusion of Kaji is curious. The voice actor has a long history of voicing characters in anime and films, while his video game work includes anime spin-offs, JRPGs like Shin Megami Tensei, Ys, and Fire Emblem, plus he's the voice of Link in the Hyrule Warriors series.

Then again, his inclusion here is to "represent fans", meaning this announcement could be unrelated to his own work.

The showcase will take place on 16th September. You can view the full lineup on Konami's website.

Other games in the lineup include eFootball 2023, Super Bomberman R 2, and various Yu-Gi-Oh! games.

As for those other Konami properties, a Silent Hill 2 remake is said to be in the works by Bloober Team.

And delisted Metal Gear games are set to return to digital stores after being temporarily removed. Could remakes also be on the way?

Xbox will also be showing digitally at the show, completing the full Tokyo Game Show 2022 schedule.