Nintendo's Alarmo now has a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe theme so you can wake up to Rainbow Road

Nintendo's Alarmo clock now has a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe theme in a free update.

When Nintendo announced the device, it stated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons themes would soon be available by linking a Nintendo Account.

Now Mario Kart is available, though there's no news yet on that Animal Crossing theme.

A Nintendo Account is required for the download, but so is purchasing an Alarmo. It's currently not on general sale in Europe and America and is only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

In Japan, subscribers must enter a lottery for a chance to purchase. However, that was recently changed to a pre-order opportunity with delivery not expected until early February 2025.

A wider launch was planned for mid-February next year, but this has been postponed due to stock shortages.

The Mario Kart theme brings a number of new alarms from popular tracks:

Mario Kart Stadium

Twisted Mansion

Dolphin Shoals

Electrodrome

Cloudtop Cruise

Bowser's Castle

Rainbow Road

"Alarmo's clever motion sensor is the star of the show in this pricey Nintendo-coated lifestyle gadget that otherwise skimps on the fun," our Tom wrote in Eurogamer's Alarmo review.