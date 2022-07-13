If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Delisted Metal Gear games set to return

Raiden time.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Metal Gear 35th anniversary

It looks like some previously-delisted Metal Gear games are set to return on sale.

A tweet from the Japanese Metal Gear account celebrating the 35th anniversary of the series mentioned: "We are preparing to resume sales of titles that have been temporarily suspended."

This likely refers to Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 which were removed from digital stores last year due to licensing issues with the historical footage utilised.

Watch on YouTube
Metal Gear Solid 4 Revisited at 4K 60FPS

"We are currently working on renewing the licences for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from 8th November 2021," Konami said at the time.

The issue affected both games in both standalone releases and collections across PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS and other platforms.

It seems like this issue could soon be resolved.

Does this mean the games may appear on Sony's PS Plus catalogue? It's certainly disappointing that no Metal Gear Solid games are currently available on the subscription service.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch