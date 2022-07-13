Delisted Metal Gear games set to return

It looks like some previously-delisted Metal Gear games are set to return on sale.

A tweet from the Japanese Metal Gear account celebrating the 35th anniversary of the series mentioned: "We are preparing to resume sales of titles that have been temporarily suspended."

This likely refers to Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 which were removed from digital stores last year due to licensing issues with the historical footage utilised.

"We are currently working on renewing the licences for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from 8th November 2021," Konami said at the time.

1987年7月13日に発売された『METAL GEAR』シリーズは、本日35周年を迎えました。

1987年7月13日に発売された『METAL GEAR』シリーズは、本日35周年を迎えました。

一時販売を停止しておりますタイトルにおいて、販売再開のための準備を進めております。 #METALGEAR #MG35th pic.twitter.com/X7RL5du2qE — メタルギア公式 (METAL GEAR) (@metalgear_jp) July 13, 2022

The issue affected both games in both standalone releases and collections across PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS and other platforms.

It seems like this issue could soon be resolved.

Does this mean the games may appear on Sony's PS Plus catalogue? It's certainly disappointing that no Metal Gear Solid games are currently available on the subscription service.