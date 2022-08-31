Xbox will return to the Tokyo Game Show 2022

Xbox will be returning digitally to the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Its livestream will take place on 15th September (9am UK time), curated for players in Japan and Asia.

The stream will include updates on existing games from Xbox Game Studios, plus games from third party developers.

Viewers can watch the stream on the Tokyo Game Show's YouTube channel, or on Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and on Bilibili in China.

The inclusion of Xbox now completes the full schedule for the show.

Here's the official #TGS2022 streaming schedule (in JST)https://t.co/L8j5hHmUpj pic.twitter.com/NfBjitybgs — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 31, 2022

Other major presentations will be from Koei Tecmo, Sega and Atlus, Square Enix, and two streams from Capcom.

One of those will be solely on Street Fighter 6, the other a mix of games.

And for those in attendance, PlayStation VR2 will be playable for the first time to check out Resident Evil Village in VR.

There will also be a specific VR showcase featuring Kojima Productions, Square Enix, and others.