Capcom announces two livestreams for Tokyo Games Show 2022

Capcom has announced it will have two livestream presentations as part of Tokyo Games Show this year.

The first will be on 15th September (3pm UK time) and will include "all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream".

The second will follow on 16th September and focus solely on Street Fighter 6.

Watch on YouTube Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly and Juri Gameplay Trailer

It's unclear which games will be included in the first livestream. However, Capcom will also be part of the physical Tokyo Game Show with four playable games: Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Exoprimal, and Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection.

It's fair to say these games will likely feature. Perhaps also a final look at the Resident Evil Village DLC?

Details on when and how to view are on the Capcom website.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is back as a physical event after two years. It takes place from 15th - 18th September.

Earlier this week, Capcom revealed the latest addition to its Street Fighter 6 roster, Kimberley, who is the first female African American fighter in the series.