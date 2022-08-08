If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 introduces series' first female African American fighter

She's a "spunky new ninja".
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

At Evo 2022, Capcom introduced us all to Kimberly, the first female African American fighter to come to its Street Fighter series.

Kimberly has a moveset that makes the most of "traditional ninja techniques" but with an added "urban twist". This includes a rather creative use of spray cans and her "trusty portable cassette player". As you would expect, this girl can pack a punch!

Along with Kimberly, Juri will also make her return on Street Fighter 6's release. Apparently she will be "as wicked as ever", with a moveset that will be both new and yet still reassuringly familiar. You can see the ladies' full reveal below.

Following her debut (well, at least her official one, as Street Fighter 6 was the subject of various leaks earlier this year), Kimberly's voice actress shared her excitement about being part of the upcoming game.

"I am SO psyched to announce that I am the voice of Kimberly in #StreetFighter6!! Bunshinryu on the scene," wrote Anairis Quiñones, before thanking Capcom for asking her to join the fray.

Elsewhere, her character has already drawn interest from the community, with some likening her to a grown up Susie Carmichael from Rugrats.

Earlier this year, a State of Play presentation saw Capcom show off Street Fighter 6, which revealed new character Jamie alongside Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke.

There was a glimpse at a battle hub, what looks like exploration of Metro City, and a release window of 2023. Capcom subsequently confirmed PC and Xbox Series X/S versions are also on the way, too.

If you're unfamiliar with Luke, he arrived as DLC for Street Fighter 5 back in November last year. At the time, Capcom dubbed him "the future of Street Fighter" and a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game.

Luke is an offence-heavy puncher from the USA, and Vikki says has been likened to Jake Paul by many fans.

