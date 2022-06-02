Street Fighter 6 launches 2023

Street Fighter 6 launches 2023UPDATE: Coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S as well as PlayStation.
UPDATE 3/6/22: Street Fighter 6 will also launch for PC via Steam and on Xbox Series X/S in addition to PlayStation 4 and 5, Capcom's own trailer for the game has now confirmed.
These extra platforms were not initially detailed during Sony's State of Play broadcast earlier this evening.
ORIGINAL STORY 2/6/22: Capcom has provided a quick first look at Street Fighter 6, which will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023.
Today's footage showcased Jamie, Luke, Chun-Li and Ryu engaged in the series' trademark urban fisticuffs against a very New York-style background.
So far, we're still to hear from Capcom whether Street Fighter 6, like its predecessor, will remain a PlayStation console exclusive.
If you're unfamiliar with Luke, he arrived as DLC for Street Fighter 5 back in November last year. At the time, Capcom dubbed him "the future of Street Fighter" and a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game. Luke is an offense-heavy puncher from the USA, and has been likened to Jake Paul by many fans.
