Street Fighter 6 launches 2023

UPDATE: Coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S as well as PlayStation.
Tom Phillips
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Updated on

UPDATE 3/6/22: Street Fighter 6 will also launch for PC via Steam and on Xbox Series X/S in addition to PlayStation 4 and 5, Capcom's own trailer for the game has now confirmed.

These extra platforms were not initially detailed during Sony's State of Play broadcast earlier this evening.

Our first proper trailer for Street Fighter 6.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/6/22: Capcom has provided a quick first look at Street Fighter 6, which will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Today's footage showcased Jamie, Luke, Chun-Li and Ryu engaged in the series' trademark urban fisticuffs against a very New York-style background.

So far, we're still to hear from Capcom whether Street Fighter 6, like its predecessor, will remain a PlayStation console exclusive.

If you're unfamiliar with Luke, he arrived as DLC for Street Fighter 5 back in November last year. At the time, Capcom dubbed him "the future of Street Fighter" and a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game. Luke is an offense-heavy puncher from the USA, and has been likened to Jake Paul by many fans.

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

