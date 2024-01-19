Next Street Fighter 6 DLC fighter arrives in February

Street Fighter's bad boy of boxing Ed will join Street Fighter 6 next month.

Capcom announced his release window alongside a teaser trailer of Ed, which shows him facing off against some opponents inside a moving subway train.

We get a glimpse of Ed using his nimble footwork to outsmart his opponents, and his Psycho Boxing powered-up moves. Check it out below.

Street Fighter 6 - Ed Teaser Trailer

Ed will be playable in World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground when he releases in February for players who own the deluxe or ultimate edition of Street Fighter 6, or have a Year 1 Character Pass.

Ed's arrival will mark the third of four playable characters added for Street Fighter 6's first year of DLC, following the return of Rashid in July 2023, and newcomer A.K.I. in September. The last character planned is Akuma, who Capcom has down for release in spring 2024.

Capcom recently announced Street Fighter 6 has sold 3m units worldwide within six months of release.

Eurogamer was impressed with the game on its on its release, with Wes calling it "a modern take on the genre" in his four out of five star review. "It is welcoming, accessible and progressive. It is social, silly and spectacular," he wrote in Eurogamer's Street Fighter 6 review.