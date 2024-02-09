Ed joins Street Fighter 6 roster at the end of February

Beefy boxer Ed joins the Street Fighter 6 roster on 27th February.

The fighter was previously announced as the next DLC character, but now we have the release date along with a new gameplay trailer.

Ed will be the 21st playable character in the game, following the returning Rashid and newcomer A.K.I last year.

In addition, the "Ed Arrives!" Fighting Pass is now live so players can grab some boxing gear.

A new stage will also be added to the game called Ruined Lab, alongside a handful of quality-of-life updates like switching button displays on PC and extra lighting features added to photo mode.

Ed first appeared in Street Fighter 5 where he rejected the evil intentions of series villain M. Bison and created the Neo Shadaloo organisation.

Anyone else getting DmC vibes? | Image credit: Capcom

In this Street Fighter 6 incarnation, all of his moves are punches - he is a boxer after all. That includes his Psycho Flicker and Psycho Blitz moves, as well as his Psycho Chamber Super Art.

Ed will be unlocked as part of the Year 1 Character Pass and Year 1 Ultimate Pass, plus he will be available for owners of the Deluxe or Ultimate editions.

As of January, Street Fighter 6 has sold 3m copies. It now has stiff competition, however, with the recent release of Namco's Tekken 8.