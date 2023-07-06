Street Fighter 6 adds Rashid later this month

Capcom has announced Rashid, who previously appeared in Street Fighter 5, will join the roster of Street Fighter 6 later this month. Rashid will be the first fighter added to the game post-launch.

Rashid can be encountered across all three game modes. In World Tour, players will be able to apply his moves to their own avatar, whilst he'll be available to play as in Fighting Ground.

This month's battle pass contains gear, emotes, and music all related to Rashid. Take a look at Rashid in action in the gameplay trailer below.

Street Fighter 6 - Rashid Gameplay Trailer Watch on YouTube

Rashid's moveset is characterised by "parkour and lightning quick movements". Here's a taster of some of his moves Capcom said players can expect:

Arabian Cyclone - a new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

Arabian Skyhigh - a new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air

Super Rashid Kick - Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air

Ysaar - Level 2 Super Art which summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents

Altair - Rashid’s Level 3 Super Art calls forth a tempest that lifts opponents before he rains down on them with a monsoon of powerful blows

Rashid will be unlocked for free for all owners of Street Fighter 6 deluxe and ultimate editions, and the year 1 character pass. For all other players, Rashid will be available to try out for one hour using a Rental Ticket, which can be obtained through the battle pass.

Rashid will be available in Street Fighter 6 on 24th July. New character A.K.I is expected to drop later this year, and returning fighters Ed and Akuma will complete the line-up of year 1 characters when they're added in 2024.

Street Fighter 6 had a strong launch, with one million players jumping in during its first weekend. Wes gave the game four stars out of five in his review, calling it "as good a Street Fighter game as I could hope for".