If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 hits 1m players after strong launch weekend

Punching above its weight.

Street Fighter 6 1m players congratulatory artwork.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Street Fighter 6 is off to a strong start, and has clocked up a million players already following its launch weekend.

Capcom announced the player milestone via Twitter this morning, and celebrated the news with a piece of congratulatory artwork - which you can see above.

Total sales for the Street Fighter series to date have now exceeded 50m units, Capcom also said.

Watch on YouTube
Here's what's new in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 launched worldwide last Friday, 2nd June, on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Over the weekend, PC player figures shown via Steam revealed that Street Fighter 6 had achieved a player concurrent figure nearly double the best of its fighting genre rivals.

More players were playing Street Fighter 6 than had ever logged on concurrently to Mortal Kombat 11 or Tekken 7 - and by quite some margin.

Back in 2016, Capcom seemed more cautious when celebrating 1.4m sales of Street Fighter 5 - a figure achieved over the course of six weeks, rather than just a few days.

All in all, Street Fighter 6 appears to be doing the business for Capcom. It's also a very good game in general - one that "rights the wrongs of its predecessor while dragging the famous fighting game franchise kicking and screaming into the modern era," according to Eurogamer's Street Fighter 6 review.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch