Street Fighter 6 leak has shown us "things we weren't supposed to see", says Capcom

Capcom has acknowledged that leaked details and video clips of Street Fighter 6 have shown us "things we weren't supposed to see".

In the wake of the game's appearance on Thursday's PlayStation State of Play presentation, images purporting to be of 22 Street Fighter 6 characters - many of whom had yet to be formally revealed - popped up online, including all eight World Warriors from Street Fighter 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wasn't all, though - the leak also included video clips of the characters, too.

"As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together," Capcom said in a candid tweet posted to the official Street Fighter channel. "We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!"

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 4, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This week's State of Play presentation saw Capcom show off Street Fighter 6, which revealed new character Jamie alongside Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke. There's a glimpse at a battle hub, what looks like exploration of Metro City, and a release window of 2023. Capcom subsequently confirmed PC and Xbox Series X/S versions are also on the way, too.

If you're unfamiliar with Luke, he arrived as DLC for Street Fighter 5 back in November last year. At the time, Capcom dubbed him "the future of Street Fighter" and a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game. Luke is an offense-heavy puncher from the USA, and has been likened to Jake Paul by many fans.

Here's everything else that was announced at Sony's recent Playstation State of Play showcase.