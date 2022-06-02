Everything announced in Sony's PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play is finished! In case you missed it, here's everything announced during the broadcast, including all the trailers (if you were hoping for a look at God of War Ragnarök, perhaps unsurprisingly it didn't make the cut).

State of Play kicked off with the announcement of one of the worst kept secrets in all video games: the Resident Evil 4 remake. Alongside a new trailer, below, that showed the game running on a PlayStation 5, we got a release date: 24th March 2023. Oh yes, PSVR2 "content" is also in development. Its storyline is being re-imagined somewhat, and it's also coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The PSVR2 thread continued with a trailer for a PSVR2 version of Resident Evil Village. Lady D in VR? That's Capcom giving the fans what they want. Here's the trailer:

Next up for PSVR2 is The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Ch2:

Hello Games has a PSVR2 version of No Man's Sky in the works:

And, as expected, we saw a new trailer for Guerrilla and Firesprite's Horizon PSVR2 game, Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla also announced a New Game Plus update for Forbidden West is out today).

After the PSVR2 push, Sony briefly shifted focus to PC, confirming a PC version of Insomniac's Spider-Man comes out 12th August 2022. Subsequently, we also heard confirmation that Miles Morales will follow. Here's the trailer:

The Annapurna-published Stray comes out 19th July, and will also come as part of higher PlayStation Plus tiers.

State of Play debuted a trailer for the Dead Space-like survival horror game The Callisto Protocol, and we got a release date: 2nd December 2022.

Moving on, we got a trailer for Rollerdrome, due out 16th August:

Here's a trailer for anime action game / dating sim Eternights, due out early 2023.

Here's a big one: State of Play saw Capcom show off Street Fighter 6, which revealed new character Jamie alongside Ryu, Chun-Li and Luke. There's a glimpse at a battle hub, what looks like exploration of Metro City, and a release window of 2023. Capcom subsequently confirmed PC and Xbox Series X/S versions are also on the way.

Next was confirmation of the wonderful Tunic coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 on 27th September.

Here's a video for Season: A Letter To The Future, due out autumn 2022.

State of Play ended with a bang: an update on Final Fantasy 16! Here's the new trailer, alongside a summer 2023 release window.

That's it! What did you think of Sony's State of Play show? Let us know in the comments below.