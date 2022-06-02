Spider-Man Remastered swings to PC in August, Miles Morales follows in autumn

Spider-Man Remastered swings to PC in August, Miles Morales follows in autumnStill has legs.
Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC on 12th August.
Announced at the PlayStation State of Play, Insomniac's superhero adventure was previously available as a console exclusive but will come to PC for the first time.
It's unknown if the Miles Morales follow-up will also be available in the future. [UPDATE: The PlayStation blog has now confirmed it will, this autumn.]
Spider-Man Remastered follows the likes of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone as PlayStation Studio games coming to PC.
PlayStation expects to make $300m on PC games this year. Spider-Man will surely help hit that target.
