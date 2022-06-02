Spider-Man Remastered swings to PC in August, Miles Morales follows in autumn

Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC on 12th August.

Announced at the PlayStation State of Play, Insomniac's superhero adventure was previously available as a console exclusive but will come to PC for the first time.

It's unknown if the Miles Morales follow-up will also be available in the future. [UPDATE: The PlayStation blog has now confirmed it will, this autumn.]

Spider-Man Remastered follows the likes of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone as PlayStation Studio games coming to PC.

PlayStation expects to make $300m on PC games this year. Spider-Man will surely help hit that target.