Infinity Nikki has topped 10 million downloads in just four days

Infinity Nikki - the cute and cosy dress-up game with an open-world and gacha elements - has topped 10 million downloads.

To mark the milestone, all players will get a special bonus of 10 Resonite Crystals sent to their in-game mailbox. To access it, simply unlock the Pear-Pal feature by joining the Florawish Stylist's Guild and redeem your prize by midnight on New Year's Eve (that's NYE going into New Year's Day, not New Year's Day going into 1st January!).

"On this whimsical journey, take each step with confidence and embrace the brilliance of every moment," developer Infold Games said when noting the accomplishment on Twitter/X. "Let's set forth toward a bright and sparkling future!"

🌟🎉Infinity Nikki has reached over 10 million downloads worldwide!🌟🎉

On this whimsical journey, take each step with confidence and embrace the brilliance of every moment. Let's set forth toward a bright and sparkling future!



Special Bonus [10 Free Draws]!

We'll send a special… pic.twitter.com/z5UxQ0kWQ5 — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) December 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This impressive milestone comes despite Infinity Nikki's website getting hacked on launch day.

We recently awarded Infinity Nikki four out of five stars, with our Jessica saying it has the potential to give Genshin Impact a run for its money.

"It sure is nice see miHoYo have some proper competition for once, and I know I'll still be returning to Miraland whenever I'm in need of a mood boost, whether that be in the form of humming along to catchy tunes while Whimcycling my way towards hot air balloons, or laughing at the melodrama in future story updates," she wrote in Eurogamer's Infinity Nikki review.