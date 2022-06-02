Stray launches next month, included in pricier PlayStation Plus tiers on day one

Stray, everyone's favourite upcoming cyberpunk cat game, launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on 19th July. That release date was confirmed this evening in a fresh trailer, showcased as part of Sony's latest State of Play.

We also learnt that Stray will be available at launch via the new, pricier PlayStation Plus tiers: Extra and Premium.

In Stray, you play as a cat abandoned in a futuristic Hong Kong-esque city populated by robots. Here's the new trailer:

Developed by former Ubisoft developers at indie studio BlueTwelve, Stray has now been in the works for six years. It's being published by reliable indie hitmakers Annapurna Interactive.