Stray launches next month, included in pricier PlayStation Plus tiers on day one

Stray launches next month, included in pricier PlayStation Plus tiers on day oneFeline fine.
Stray, everyone's favourite upcoming cyberpunk cat game, launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on 19th July. That release date was confirmed this evening in a fresh trailer, showcased as part of Sony's latest State of Play.
We also learnt that Stray will be available at launch via the new, pricier PlayStation Plus tiers: Extra and Premium.
In Stray, you play as a cat abandoned in a futuristic Hong Kong-esque city populated by robots. Here's the new trailer:
Developed by former Ubisoft developers at indie studio BlueTwelve, Stray has now been in the works for six years. It's being published by reliable indie hitmakers Annapurna Interactive.
