If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stray modder taking commissions to let you play as your own cat

Create your pick of the litter.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

A Nexus Mods user is helping players add their purrfect protagonist to Stray on PC.

Modder NorskPL is taking commissions for Stray on a name-your-own-price basis, dependent on complexity.

Already, it seems people have been calling upon NorskPL's services, as their most recent uploads include many requested cat customeowsations.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Aoife and Ian's spoiler-free review of Stray on PS5.

For people that do want to change the default cat and aren't modders, most are having to rely on finding mods which look similar to their cat, but may not be 100 percent cat-ccurate. It's lovely to see modders helping others get their pets into the game, as some players have voiced disappointment at not being able to change the look of playable tabby, as purrty as they are.

Before launch, Annapurna Interactive confirmed there would be no official customisation options, as Stray tells the "adventure of this particular cat". This also presumably rules out the pawsibility of customisation DLC in the future.

If you're looking for or a way to recreate your fur-end in Stray, why not check out our round-up of Stray mods from yesterday? I'm pawsitive you'll find a mod for the cat of your dream(ie)s.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch