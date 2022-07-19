Stray length, how many chapters and time it takes to beat explained

Stray’s length is probably something you’re wondering about if you’re considering playing the game.

To solve this problem, this guide covers exactly how long it takes to beat Stray and how many chapters are within the game. This way you’ll know if you have the time to step into Stray’s paws.

If you’re already planning on playing Stray, then it’s worth checking out our Stray trophy guide. Yet, if you’re still undecided, then check out Eurogamer’s Stray review to learn more about the game.

Watch on YouTube Stray Opening 12 Mins Gameplay

Stray length: How long does it take to beat Stray? How long it takes you to beat Stray depends on whether you want to complete all the side quests, like restoring B-12’s memories, and earn the Platinum trophy if you’re playing the PlayStation version or unlock all of the achievements if you’re on PC. If you simply want to experience the game’s story, then it will take you roughly five to six hours to beat Stray. If, however, you want to collect all of the trophies and complete all of the side quests, it will take you between seven to 11 hours to complete Stray. This is because one of the trophies will take you a full hour to earn - though it could be longer depending on your mastery of the game.