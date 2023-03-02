God of War Ragnarök sweeps BAFTA nominations

The nominees for this year's Bafta Games Awards have been announced, and God of War Ragnarök is dominating the list with nominations in 11 of the 18 categories.

Elden Ring, Stray and Tunic follow behind Ragnarök in terms of number of nominations, whilst Eurogamer favourites OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome are in the running for Best British Game.

(One of my personal favourites, Trombone Champ, is up for best debut game. I'll be tooting for you!)

Here's the full list of categories and nominees:

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Artistic achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Audio achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Best game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

British game

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Debut game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Evolving game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man's Sky

Family

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Game beyond entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction Is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Not For Broadcast

We'll Always Have Paris

Game design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

Tunic

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Original property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Performer in a leading role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunni Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a supporting role

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Technical achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part 1

Stray

EE game of the year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

Voting for EE game of the year is already live on the EE website. The winners will be announced during the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony on 30th March.