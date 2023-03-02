If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War Ragnarök sweeps BAFTA nominations

Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan
Published on

The nominees for this year's Bafta Games Awards have been announced, and God of War Ragnarök is dominating the list with nominations in 11 of the 18 categories.

Elden Ring, Stray and Tunic follow behind Ragnarök in terms of number of nominations, whilst Eurogamer favourites OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome are in the running for Best British Game.

(One of my personal favourites, Trombone Champ, is up for best debut game. I'll be tooting for you!)

Our spoiler-free review of God of War Ragnarök.

Here's the full list of categories and nominees:

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Sifu
  • Stray

Artistic achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Tunic

Audio achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

British game

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • OlliOlli World
  • Rollerdrome
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Vampire Survivors

Debut game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Stray
  • Trombone Champ
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Evolving game

  • Apex Legends
  • Dreams
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • No Man's Sky

Family

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Game beyond entertainment

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction Is Forever
  • Gibbon: Beyond The Trees
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
  • Not For Broadcast
  • We'll Always Have Paris

Game design

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • FIFA 23
  • Elden Ring
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Stray

Original property

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Performer in a leading role

  • Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
  • Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
  • Sunni Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a supporting role

  • Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
  • Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
  • Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök
  • Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök
  • Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Technical achievement

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • Stray

EE game of the year

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray

Voting for EE game of the year is already live on the EE website. The winners will be announced during the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony on 30th March.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

