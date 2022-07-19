Stray trophy guide, from how earn every achievement and hidden trophy to the Platinum trophy explained

Stray trophy guide, from how earn every achievement and hidden trophy to the Platinum trophy explainedWould a trophy impress a cat?
Stray has a total of 25 trophies on PlayStation 4 and 5, which includes both hidden and not.
It’s important to note that the PC version of Stray only has 24 trophies, because you’ll be unable to earn the platinum trophy on this platform.
Below we’ve listed all of the trophies, including how to earn the hidden trophies and how long it may take you to unlock the Platinum trophy for Stray.
On this page:
Stray trophy and achievement list
On PlayStation 4 and 5, Stray, aside from hidden trophies, has 14 trophies to unlock. If you’re playing on PC, then this will be 13 trophies as this platform does not have a Platinum trophy.
These trophies can be earned by completing little side activities in the game, fully embodying the nature of a cat or achieving special feats, such as completing Stray in a specific time limit.
Below you can find every non-secret trophy for Stray:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|All Done
|Unlock all trophies.
|Platinum
|A Little Chatty
|Meow 100 times.
|Silver
|Cat-a-Pult
|Jump 500 times.
|Silver
|Productive Day
|Sleep for more than one hour.
|Silver
|Boom Chat Kalaka
|Dunk the basketball.
|Bronze
|No More Lives
|Die 9 times.
|Bronze
|I am Speed
|Complete the game in less than 2 hours.
|Gold
|Meowlody
|Bring all the music sheets to Morusque.
|Silver
|Curiosity Killed the Cat
|Wear the paper bag.
|Bronze
|Cat-a-strophe
|Try to play mahjong with the robots.
|Bronze
|Cat's best friend
|Nuzzle up against 5 robots.
|Silver
|Télé á chat
|Browse through all of the TV channels.
|Bronze
|Badges
|Collect all badges.
|Gold.
|Territory
|Scratch in every chapter.
|Silver
Stray hidden trophy and achievement list
There are 11 hidden trophies, or achievements if you’re on PC, to earn in Stray.
Thankfully, you’ll earn the majority of these trophies naturally as you progress on your cat adventure. There are a few, however, which require you to complete either a certain task or special feat to earn.
Here’s every hidden trophy for Stray:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Can't Cat-ch Me
|Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught.
|Gold
|Sneakitty
|Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.
|Silver
|Scratch
|Scratch the vinyl in the club.
|Bronze
|Pacifist
|Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks.
|Gold
|Missed Jump
|Fall inside the city.
|Bronze
|Not Alone
|Meet B-12.
|Silver
|Cat Got Your Tongue
|Have B-12 translate a robot.
|Bronze
|Catwalk
|Rach Midtown.
|Gold
|Al-Cat-Raz
|Go to jail.
|Silver
|Eye Opener
|Complete the game and open the city.
|Gold
|I Remember!
|Gather all B-12 memories.
|Gold
How easy is it to obtain the Platinum trophy in Stray?
When it comes to earning the Platinum trophy for Stray you first have to remember that it’s only available on the PlayStation 4 and 5 versions of the game. If you’re playing on PC, then you won’t be able to earn it.
With this in mind, we estimate it will take you roughly seven to 11 hours to collect all of Stray’s trophies, due to one trophy taking a full hour to earn.
You may discover, however, that it will take longer than our estimate to earn the Platinum Stray trophy. This could be because you’re having trouble finding one of B-12 memories or, more likely, you’re stuck on the ‘I am Speed’ trophy, which tasks you with completing the game in two hours.
The ‘I am Speed’ trophy is by far one of the hardest trophies to earn in Stray, because it challenges not just your cat mastery but your memory. You’ll need to remember exactly where to go, what items to find and who to talk to at all times, while also ideally avoiding death at all times.
We highly recommend taking notes in preparation for completing this trophy, because, this way, you’ll be able to easily complete a number of the challenges, especially the ones which involve finding items. This means you’ll have more time for completing the action or sleath sequences in the game.
Good luck earning the Platinum trophy in Stray!