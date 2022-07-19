Stray trophy guide, from how earn every achievement and hidden trophy to the Platinum trophy explained

Stray has a total of 25 trophies on PlayStation 4 and 5, which includes both hidden and not.

It’s important to note that the PC version of Stray only has 24 trophies, because you’ll be unable to earn the platinum trophy on this platform.

Below we’ve listed all of the trophies, including how to earn the hidden trophies and how long it may take you to unlock the Platinum trophy for Stray.

If you’re still deciding whether to play Stray, we recommend visiting Eurogamer’s Stray review and, if you’d like to know how long the game is, our Stray length guide.

Watch on YouTube Stray Opening 12 Mins Gameplay

Stray trophy and achievement list On PlayStation 4 and 5, Stray, aside from hidden trophies, has 14 trophies to unlock. If you’re playing on PC, then this will be 13 trophies as this platform does not have a Platinum trophy. These trophies can be earned by completing little side activities in the game, fully embodying the nature of a cat or achieving special feats, such as completing Stray in a specific time limit. Below you can find every non-secret trophy for Stray: Trophy How to unlock it Grade All Done Unlock all trophies. Platinum A Little Chatty Meow 100 times. Silver Cat-a-Pult Jump 500 times. Silver Productive Day Sleep for more than one hour. Silver Boom Chat Kalaka Dunk the basketball. Bronze No More Lives Die 9 times. Bronze I am Speed Complete the game in less than 2 hours. Gold Meowlody Bring all the music sheets to Morusque. Silver Curiosity Killed the Cat Wear the paper bag. Bronze Cat-a-strophe Try to play mahjong with the robots. Bronze Cat's best friend Nuzzle up against 5 robots. Silver Télé á chat Browse through all of the TV channels. Bronze Badges Collect all badges. Gold. Territory Scratch in every chapter. Silver

Stray hidden trophy and achievement list There are 11 hidden trophies, or achievements if you’re on PC, to earn in Stray. Thankfully, you’ll earn the majority of these trophies naturally as you progress on your cat adventure. There are a few, however, which require you to complete either a certain task or special feat to earn. Here’s every hidden trophy for Stray: Trophy How to unlock it Grade Can't Cat-ch Me Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught. Gold Sneakitty Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels. Silver Scratch Scratch the vinyl in the club. Bronze Pacifist Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks. Gold Missed Jump Fall inside the city. Bronze Not Alone Meet B-12. Silver Cat Got Your Tongue Have B-12 translate a robot. Bronze Catwalk Rach Midtown. Gold Al-Cat-Raz Go to jail. Silver Eye Opener Complete the game and open the city. Gold I Remember! Gather all B-12 memories. Gold