All Stray badge locations

Badges are one of the collectibles you can find in Stray, though, unlike B-12’s memories, they are purely cosmetic.

Each badge is earned by either completing a side quest, uncovering a secret while exploring or reaching a specific point in Stray’s storyline.

Collecting all the badges will unlock one of the Stray trophies, so it’s a good idea to know all of the badge locations.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Stray Opening 12 Mins Gameplay

Badges in Stray explained There are six badges in total to find in Stray: Cat Badge

Music Badge

Neco Badge

Outsider Badge

Plant Badge

Police Badge Each badge will also become pinned to the backpack your cat wears and, once earned, will appear no matter which chapter you decide to play as long as it a backpack-wearing-cat. Where the badge is placed, however, is fixed, so you can’t customise the badge yourself. Here you can see the cat with all the badges. The badges are unlocked by either reaching a certain point in Stray’s storyline, completing a side quest or conducting some clever exploration around Walled City 99. Below you’ll find all of the badge locations in Stray to help you collect them all.

Cat Badge location in Stray The Cat Badge can be found in the second shop you walk past - the one where the robot is arguing, but being ignored by the owner - in Stray’s Midtown chapter. To find the badge, you need to enter the shop by jumping on the counter and then down the other. The badge is locked away in a safe in at the top of the shelves at the back of the shop, while the code required for opening it can be found by translating the poster opposite the shelves. Unlike past codes you’ve found, this is actually a sneaky puzzle, so, if you want to know the solution, scroll past the picture below. Use this poster to figure out the code for the safe. The code is 8542. With that the Cat Badge is now yours!

Music Badge location in Stray To earn the Music Badge in Stray, you need to give Morusque all of the music sheets hidden about The Slums. Once you’ve given this robot all eight music sheets, he’ll reward you with the Music Badge. If you’re having trouble with this side quest, then check out our music sheet location guide.

Neco Badge location in Stray The Neco Badge is located within the factory segment of Stray’s Midtown factory. This means that you only have a small window in which to collect this badge, so make sure to take the time to collect it. Your journey for this badge will begin when you come across a robot hunting for their lost keys - this occurs shortly after you evade two Sentinels and slip through a door. The keys are hidden within the section of the factory where you have to use the cages of rubbish to avoid the Sentinels. After avoiding the first two Sentinels in this manner, you’ll have to use a series of barrels to avoid the toxic water. On the first barrel, rather than jumping to the one leading to the doorway, jump to the on your right-hand side. This will allow you to reach two other barrels and the pile of rubbish where the keys are hidden. Keys in paw, you now need to continue jumping across the barrels until you reach the other side of the toxic waste. Now, instead of continuing forward, you need to turn left and pull the nearby lever to open the door. Go to the left here to find the lever to open the door. This will allow you to backtrack through the factory and give the robot their missing keys, then, in return, you’ll receive the Neco Badge.

Outsider Badge location in Stray You’ll automatically receive the Outsider badge from Seamus at the start of the Dead End - Stray’s seventh chapter.