Stray, BioShock and Borderlands all leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July

Sony has detailed the latest batch of games set to leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue - and there's some big names in the list.

Brilliant post-apocatalyptic feline simulator Stray is among those getting the chop - just ahead of publisher Annapurna Interactive's upcoming digital showcase event, where we may see an Xbox version of the game.

Live-service game flop Marvel's Avengers is also being removed, although the game itself will still be playable if you pay and gets its final update in September.

Watch on YouTube Don't Stray too far from trying Stray.

An array of top-tier titles from previous console generations are also going, including BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Inifite, plus Borderlands The Handsom Collection and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell.

Raiden 5 Director's Cut, Rogue Stormers and Fluster Cluck round out the list of games going.

Sony has not yet stated explicitly when it will remove games, but titles tend to disappear on the second Tuesday of the month: that's 18th July. Make sure you finish what you want to play before then!

Look out for Sony to announce its next slate of game catalogue additions shortly - but in the meantime, here's our full PlayStation Plus Premium game catalogue guide.