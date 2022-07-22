Stray red plant, yellow plant and purple plant locations explained

Finding the red plant, yellow plant and purple plant locations will allow you to complete one of the few side quests in Stray.

During your exploration of Antvillage in Stray, you’ll meet a robot called Malo. They will ask you to find the three coloured plants and bring them a sample of each before you leave Antvillage.

Below you’ll find the red plant, yellow plant and purple plant locations in Stray.

Purple plant location in Stray To find the purple plant in Stray, you need to walk along the branch which sits between the Antvillage memory and the two robots sitting on a bunk bed. Make sure you walk to the end of the branch to collect the purple plant.

Red plant location in Stray To find the red plant in Stray, you need to visit the robots playing mahjong and, on the other side of their table, you’ll find a bucket-zipline that will take you to the base of Antvillage. Here you’ll be able to use a pipe and series of barrels to reach a small island containing the red plant, along with two robots. All you need to do is interact with the red plant to collect a sample.