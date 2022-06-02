Final Fantasy 16 will release in summer 2023

Final Fantasy 16 finally has a release window of summer 2023.

Naoki Yoshida introduced a new trailer for the game at the PlayStation State of Play you can watch below, which gave us a fresh look at the game's story and gameplay.

In particular it showcased the game's cast of summons, or Eikons as they're known, their names chanted in the music if you listen carefully: Phoenix, Titan, Garuda, Ramuh, Shiva, Odin, Bahamut, and Ifrit.

The trailer showed the colossal characters battling against each other, perhaps even controlled by the player. It's clear the Eikons will play a major role in both gameplay and story.

It also showed more of lead character Clive battling solo against various soldier enemies, using both sword and elemental Eikonic Strike abilities. It certainly seems more action-focused than the series has been before.

There were also glimpses of its medieval setting, political storyline of grand wars and intrigue, and even a touch of romance.

"Awaken child of fate, awaken Ifrit," a voice says at the end of the trailer, focusing on Clive's face. Could Clive's fate be linked to Ifrit, just as the young Joshua is linked to Phoenix?

A PlayStation Blog post reveals some futher information on the Dominants of Titan and Garuda. Hugo Kupka's awakening as Dominant of the Eikon Titan "thrust him to the forefront of Dhalmekian politics" and into his role as Permanent Economic Adviser.

Benedikta Harman is Dominant of the Eikon Garuda, Warden of the Wind, who's on the hunt for the "elusive second Eikon of Fire". Presumably that's Clive.

"Thank you for waiting so long," said Yoshida, alluding to the impact of the pandemic.

"And though the world finds itself in turmoil, we'll continue to focus on what we do best - making games. For if, through entertainment, we can provide people with something they can truly enjoy, maybe we can bring a little happiness to these hard times."