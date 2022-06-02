If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 remake with reimagined storyline for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S due March 2023

What're you buyin?
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Capcom has officially announced its long-awaited Resident Evil 4 remake, and provided a release date: 24th March 2023.

This reimagined version of Capcom's survival horror classic kicked off tonight's State of Play showcase with an eye-catching trailer.

As was to be expected, we saw numerous glimpses of Resident Evil 4-esque locations, though it was also made clear this is a somewhat different remake, with plenty that looked new. Here's that trailer:

Our first look at the new Resident Evil 4.

In an accompanying PlayStation blog post, Capcom explained this new version of Resi 4 would be "familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling".

"This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernising the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard," Capcom continued.

Scenes with hero Leon S. Kennedy meeting the US president, for example, were definitely not in the original Resi 4 - though these play into the recent Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CGI series.

There's no suggestion that Resident Evil 4 will be exclusive to PlayStation, though there will be PlayStation VR2 functionality of some kind. [UPDATE: Indeed, Capcom has now confirmed the game's launch platforms are PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.]

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch