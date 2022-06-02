Resident Evil 4 remake with reimagined storyline for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S due March 2023

Capcom has officially announced its long-awaited Resident Evil 4 remake, and provided a release date: 24th March 2023.

This reimagined version of Capcom's survival horror classic kicked off tonight's State of Play showcase with an eye-catching trailer.

As was to be expected, we saw numerous glimpses of Resident Evil 4-esque locations, though it was also made clear this is a somewhat different remake, with plenty that looked new. Here's that trailer:

Our first look at the new Resident Evil 4.

In an accompanying PlayStation blog post, Capcom explained this new version of Resi 4 would be "familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling".

"This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernising the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard," Capcom continued.

Scenes with hero Leon S. Kennedy meeting the US president, for example, were definitely not in the original Resi 4 - though these play into the recent Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CGI series.

There's no suggestion that Resident Evil 4 will be exclusive to PlayStation, though there will be PlayStation VR2 functionality of some kind. [UPDATE: Indeed, Capcom has now confirmed the game's launch platforms are PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.]